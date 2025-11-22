Harwood says he pitched for Stokely Hathaway to manage FTR in WWE

Dax Harwood reveals that he pitched for Stokely Hathaway to manage FTR in WWE, was supposed to be paired with him much sooner in AEW:

“The crazy thing is, when we were with the other company — the story is all out there — we were asking for our release, we wanted to leave, we wanted to quit. I had a meeting with the head of creative, and he asked me what I wanted to do… I said Stokeley’s name. I said, ‘I’d love to have him as our manager.’ And the head of the company said, “Okay, that’s not a bad idea, but he’s going into something else.’

Fast forward — we knew that we were wrapping things up with Tully Blanchard. I talked to Tony, and I said, ‘Hey, I think there’s this guy in NXT who’s an incredible mouthpiece. He can bump his ass off, and he’s very entertaining. I think he’d be a great gift for us, and I think we could benefit from him being our manager.’ So Tony hired him at my request, and we were supposed to immediately start teaming up together.

But as luck and fate had it, fans just all of a sudden started connecting with us on a different level than they’d ever connected before. They started liking us, and we got adored by the fans. So we didn’t want to bring in Stokeley to be with us at that time, but we had already gotten him the job. And so he went on to do a few things, be with a few people — it didn’t work out.

I think it didn’t work out because some of the people that he was with were a little upset that he was outshining them because he’s a small guy, bald, short, gets no hoes… we allow him to do most of the speaking because we know what he brings to the table as far as being a whole other tool for FTR. We’re lucky to have him, man, and I think he’s the best in the world at what he does right now.”

(Via his appearance on BTBPodcast)