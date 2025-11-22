Carmelo Hayes and Penta move on in The Last Time Is Now tournament

Carmelo Hayes and Penta advanced in The Last Time Is Now tournament last night on Smackdown, each booking a spot in the quarter finals.

The quarter finals will start next week, with the left side of the bracket having Jey Uso vs Rusev and The Miz, replacing the injured Sheamus, taking on LA Knight.

The right side of the bracket has Penta vs Solo Sikoa and Gunther taking on Carmelo Hayes.

The winner of the tournament advances to face John Cena on December 13 at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

