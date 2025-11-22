Big Boom AJ Reflects On Growth, Confidence Ahead Of AEW Full Gear

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Big Boom A.J. is set to bring the — well, you know by now — this Saturday when he steps between the ropes at AEW Full Gear, and the TikTok sensation is reflecting on what he’s learned in his four-match run with the company … telling TMZ Sports the secret is all about feeling confident!!

We caught up with A.J., his son, Big Justice, and his tag team partner for Saturday, Q.T. Marshall — ahead of the massive Pay-Per-View — and we asked him what he’s learned since returning to the ring.

“Have the confidence to push,” he said. “Have the confidence to go beyond, to have the confidence to do more than I think I can do, and to just get out there and let it all go.”

The 49-year-old — as well as Q.T. — gets to do it in his home state of New Jersey once again … and he says his phone has been blowing up with people trying to get tickets!

“I think we invited about 800 guests, or something like that,” AJ. said. “So it’s just really crazy.”

“That’s the one thing that’s always been about the AJ and Big Justice channel. We’ve always been about sharing this experience with everyone, and this is a great opportunity.”

Now all that is left to do is take home the win Saturday at the Prudential Center, all while teaming up with Marshall, the man he defeated in his AEW debut.

Despite their differences a year ago … Marshall is excited for the chance to team up with A.J.

“It’s a full circle story,” Marshall said. “The two powers combined, that boom and the doom. For me, it’s like a dream come true. Be there in our hometown, in front of all those fans. I’m looking forward to it.”