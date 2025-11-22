AJ Styles, Jim Ross, and Jade Cargill notes

– AJ Styles explains his promo where he said someone doesn’t want him in WWE, clarifies he didn’t mean Triple H:

“It was something I was trying to set up that I don’t think is going to happen.

It’s not necessarily not true, but I’m not talking about Triple H. So, I want to clear that.”

(source: No-Contest Wrestling Podcast)

– Booker T says that a ‘certain group of people’ are looking for Jade Cargill to fail in WWE:

“I think it was just a certain group of people that were looking for her to fail, that’s all. I don’t think it was the majority. I don’t think it was the WWE Universe or anything, but I do think, with this tribalism, I think that’s what it is more than anything. People would love to see Jade Cargill fail just for that one reason.”

(source: Hall of Fame Podcast)

– Jim Ross (via his JrGrilling) says he feels better and healthier than he has in a long time:

“I’m better. I’m better today than I’ve been in a long time. Feel good… Feel healthier than I felt in a long time. I’ve got plenty of energy,

— Life is good, man. Life is good. I’m alive. A few months ago at this time, I wasn’t so sure about the outcome. But here I am.”