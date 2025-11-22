AJ Lee and Becky Lynch join WarGames

AJ Lee and Becky Lynch have joined WarGames, rounding up both women’s teams which is now a complete five-on-five match.

The women had the main event segment of Smackdown last night, with Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss getting promo time to unveil their fifth and final partner.

Throughout the night, Flair and Ripley had a meeting to smooth things over after Flair walked out on them a couple of weeks ago but that was not the focus of the main event.

Ripley then introduced their fifth and final team mate: AJ Lee.

As AJ entered, The Kabuki Warriors, Nia Jax, and Lash Legend stormed the ring and attacked while Becky Lynch, the fifth and final member of the heel team, attacked AJ in the aisle.

