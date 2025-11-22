AEW Full Gear 2025 goes down tonight at 8/7c, preceded by a one-hour AEW Tailgate Brawl pre-show lead-in at 7/6c, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The following are AEW Full Gear 2025 results from Saturday, November 22. The report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8pm-12am EST.

AEW FULL GEAR RESULTS 11/22/25

We’re officially off-and-running. The commentators welcome us to AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl, and we get right down to action with our first match of the show.

$200,000 4-Way Match

Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum

The ring entrances take place and then the bell sounds to get things started. Ace Austin came out with Robinson and Gunn, but stayed back. Bowens and Caster argued with each other early on. They did a few spots together later on, which the crowd dug.

When it looked like they were going to scissor each other, Bill came in and kicked Caster to the floor. Bowens kicked Bill out of the ring. As Bowens went to check on Caster, Robinson snuck up from behind and rolled him up for the win. Afterwards, Bowens yelled at Caster for not messing things up.

Winners: Bang Bang Gang

Big Boom AJ & QT Marshall vs. Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero

Pro wrestling legend Paul Wight (aka The Big Show) is introduced to the crowd to a big reaction. He settles in at the ringside area, as he will be sitting in on special guest commentary for our second match of the evening here at Tailgate Brawl.

After a brief backstage promo from Samoa Joe ahead of his rematch against Hangman Page inside of a Steel Cage for the AEW World Championship in tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view main event, we head back inside the arena where the ring entrances for our second bout take place.

Beretta knocked Big Justice down earlier in the match. Don Callis then jumped onto the apron to distract the referee, allowing Beretta to nail AJ with the cast on his arm. He followed with a running dropkick for a close two count.

Beretta and Rocky Romero connected with the Strong Zero on AJ, but QT Marshall dove off the top rope with an elbow drop to break up the pin. As the referee checked on Beretta, Romero tried to use Beretta’s cast on AJ, only for Big Justice to cut him off with a Diamond Cutter.

Justice rolled out of the ring and started celebrating with Paul Wight. Beretta tried to grab Justice, but Wight decked Beretta with a punch. QT then hit a top-rope Blockbuster on Beretta and scored the pin for the victory, wrapping up the second of four Tailgate Brawl matches.

Winners: Big Boom AJ & QT Marshall

Eddie Kingston & Hook vs. The Workhorsemen

After the two teams make their respective ring walks, the music dies down and the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Literally a moment later, the bell sounds again, giving “The Mad King” and “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” the squash match victory, with Kingston scoring the pin.

Winners: Eddie Kingston & Hook

CMLL World Trios Championships

Mistico & Mascara Dorada & Neon vs. Kazuchika Okada & Hechicero & Konosuke Takeshita

The Don Callis Family trio of “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita and Hechicero is up next against the CMLL trio of Mistico, Mascara Dorada and Neon. This will be the final match for the Saturday Tailgate Brawl portion of the show. Okada doesn’t show up. Callis sits in on commentary for this one.

Hechicero and Takeshita attack at the bell and they all brawl in and around the ring. Hechicero uses a chair wrapped around Mistico to snap his arm. In the ring, Takeshita has a rear chin-lock on Dorado. From there, the bell finally sounds to get things officially started.

Mistico is taken backstage as things get started inside the squared circle. We see Neon and Dorado in the ring tossing Takeshita and Hechicaro to the floor at ringside. They follow-up with a big dive. On the screen, we see Okada finally arrive outside of the building.

He’s in his gear and he begins heading out to the ring to join in on the match already in progress. Meanwhile, we cut back to the ring where everyone involved in the match is brawling as the AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl portion of things come to a close with the match still in progress. It’s AEW Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view time!