WWE News and Notes

– WWE have released a limited edition Survivor Series: War Games 2025 WWE Championship belt going at $600:

– Chelsea Green via Netflix interview:

“For someone to win, somebody else has to lose. Guess what? I’ll be the loser if that means being booked every day.”

– This Saturday’s AAA show will stream on WWE’s YouTube channel at 10:15 PM ET:

– Kenny Omega feels When AJ Styles was kicked out the Bullet Club it led to AEW’s creation in a way.

“AJ, having a keen sense of what’s best for business, knew exactly how to go along with it. In a way, by his turning his back and allowing for that moment to happen, whether he knows it or not, that led to the forming of The Elite.

Ultimately, it kind of led to AEW. Him being involved in our lives is very pivotal for the company and our careers.”

(source: Interview with CBSSports)