WWE doing double Smackdown tapings tonight from Denver

WWE will be taping two episodes of Smackdown tonight at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The first show will be live on USA Network while the second show will be taped for next week, with the episode airing on Friday, November 28.

The taping is done to give WWE Superstars and crew time off with their families for Thanksgiving weekend.

WWE will also do double tapings of Raw on Monday, December 15, with the second episode to air on Monday, December 22 and then double tapings of Smackdown on Friday, December 19, with the second taping airing on Friday, December 26.

The company will start its annual live holiday tour on December 26 with two shows from Baltimore and Tampa.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996