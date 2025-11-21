WWE adds Brussels stop to January 2026 European tour

WWE will be going to Brussels, Belgium in January of next year as part of the European tour on the road to the Royal Rumble.

Forest National will play host for this show on Tuesday, January 20 and it will be the last stop of this tour which will include 12 events including four television tapings across seven countries.

Tickets for this Brussels live event go on sale Tuesday, November 25 at 10AM.

The WWE crew will then head to Saudi Arabia for the Royal Rumble weekend at the end of the month.

