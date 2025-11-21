Tony Khan comments about AEW future on WBD amid sale

Warner Bros. Discovery received three official bids for its business, all of whom are from businesses who are broadcast partners of WWE and UFC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, NBCUniversal, Netflix, and Paramount Skydance all submitted bids for parts or all of WBD. NBCUniversal currently has Smackdown, NXT premium live events, and the WWE Network in the United States while Netflix has Raw worldwide and worldwide rights for all WWE programming. Paramount Skydance has the UFC rights in the United States and Latin America.

Quizzed about the future of AEW if WBD gets sold during a conference call with reporters for Full Gear, AEW President Tony Khan said that his promotion is in an advantageous position and has full support of the current WBD management. He said he has to choose his words carefully considering the situation but is optimistic where AEW stands within the WBD structure and its future.

