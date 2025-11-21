Sheamus on Je’von Evans: “The kid’s awesome man, he’s awesome”

Sheamus has heaped praise on Je’von Evans following their match at a WWE NXT live event:

“I got to work, I wrestled Je’von on Thursday. The kid’s awesome man, he’s awesome.

“He did great, I tested him for sure. I brought it to him and he brought it back. He was pretty physical, he’s put a bit of meat on as well since I first seen him.

“The thing about Je’von is he’s been a wrestling fan his whole life, he told me after we had the match, he said ‘this has been a dream for me, you don’t understand, you were the first thing I saw when you were 5 years old, you were wrestling’. I was like you’re making me feel old, what was it? ‘When Triple H Pedigreed you through a table’.

“But he’s great, not only can he do athletic things, he looks like he’s bouncing on the moon, he’s got anti gravity boots on. He took a beating and gave it back, and you can see he’s just so excited to be there. He’s 21 years old, incredible.

“He’s put some muscle on, bulked up a bit, and it hasn’t effected his athleticism or the stuff he does. Also he’s always smiling, he’s just so happy to be there. He’s got a match with Gunther on Monday, and I’m excited for him.”

(source: Busted Open Radio)