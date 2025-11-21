Notes on Sheamus and Nikki Bella

– Sheamus has suffered a shoulder injury and has officially been removed from The Last Time is Now Tournament.

– Nikki Bella confirmed that her current return to wrestling will officially be the last chapter of her in‑ring career. She explained that she wants this final run to be meaningful and realistic, noting, “However long this run is — a year, two years — it will be my last and final.” While she acknowledged the classic wrestling rule of never saying never, she emphasized that she’s being honest with herself about where she is in her life and career.

A major part of Nikki’s vision for her exit is finishing her journey alongside her twin sister, Brie Bella. She said it feels right to close things the same way they began, stating, “I started with her and I wanna end with her.” Nikki believes fans would genuinely appreciate that full‑circle moment, adding that it would be special not only for longtime supporters but also “really cool for…this new era.”

(Source: ET)