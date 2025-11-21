Mark Henry shares a vision for John Cena’s final match

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry shared a vision for John Cena’s final match, suggesting that Joe Hendry should come out after Cena’s match and ask for one more, only to voluntarily lay down for him. Henry explained, “If it was GUNTHER, I would be satisfied, but I still would want dessert,” emphasizing his desire for a memorable, emotional moment. He outlined the scene: “I would want Joe Hendry to come out and say, ‘I didn’t make it in the tournament, but before you leave, I want you to allow me the privilege of being in the ring with you.'”

Henry described the interaction, noting that while Cena might resist because he’s “done,” “John is a soldier.” He imagined Hendry saying, “‘John, I don’t wanna fight you, I wanted to have a match with you because I wanted to do this…’” before laying down and allowing Cena to pin him, giving Hendry a memorable career moment.

Henry emphasized the importance of emotional storytelling in wrestling: “When you do things that are emotional and you do things that require heart strings to be pulled, that’s how you make it in wrestling. You have to emotionally affect people. It’s not about being in tight clothes and turning flips. It’s the storytelling.” He concluded by expressing his hope for Cena’s farewell to impact “not just one person… but multiple people.”

(Source: TMZ’s Inside the Ring)