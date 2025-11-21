Mark Henry on what could be next for Chris Jericho

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes Chris Jericho would be an ideal addition to WWE’s creative team if he returns to the company. Henry emphasizes Jericho’s versatility and experience, calling him “probably the most versatile, innovative guy that has wrestled in the last 20 years” and noting that he “has recreated himself so many times and made so much money that it’s ridiculous.”

Henry highlights Jericho’s respect within the industry and his collaborative nature, saying “People respect him and they value his opinion. Chris could walk into the WWE writers’ room and fit right in, because he’s not a tyrant.” He adds that Jericho’s analytical approach makes him invaluable, explaining “Chris will dissect stuff and make stuff great. That’s what he’s done his whole career, not just for himself but for others.”

He argues that WWE needs experienced minds alongside younger talent: “You’re gonna need other braintrust. You have to have it.” Henry concludes with a metaphor underscoring Jericho’s unique value: “Always get the guy that’s kind of the squeaky wheel, and Chris is the squeaky wheel. The squeaky wheel gets the oil.”

(Source: TMZ’s Inside the Ring)