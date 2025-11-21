David Otunga reveals the real reason Daniel Bryan was fired after the Nexus debut

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

LOS ANGELES, CA – In a new video on his YouTube channel, former WWE Superstar David Otunga delivers his most revealing account yet of the infamous 2010 Nexus invasion, including a major bombshell about why Daniel Bryan was actually fired. “Everybody heard it was because he choked Justin Roberts with a tie,” Otunga says. “But I was there, and I saw something else. Daniel Bryan spit in John Cena’s face. If he spit in my face, I would’ve beaten his ass right there.”

Otunga explains that the entire Nexus angle came together under intense pressure after a surprise meeting in Vince McMahon’s office the night of the show. “We thought we were being fired,” he admits. “We’d never been called into Vince’s office before. It really did feel like going to the principal’s office.” Instead, Vince handed out the black-and-yellow armbands and gave the group one blunt directive: “This has to look vicious. If it doesn’t, you’re fired.”

The video also details the backstage confusion and legit hostility as the invasion played out. “The boys thought we went rogue,” Otunga says. “Some of the vets were about to run out there and try to fight us for real. Agents had to hold them back. And the jealousy started almost instantly. We were rookies suddenly leapfrogging mid-carders and landing in the main event.”

Otunga also recounts being given the responsibility of throwing the first punch in the attack, despite never having been taught how to punch in FCW. “Vince said it had to look real, so I was ready to knock out the referee if I had to,” he says. “Luckily, the shot landed perfectly. As far as I know, Chad still has all his teeth.”

The episode ends with the moment the group returned backstage and saw Vince McMahon’s reaction. “Vince had the biggest smile on his face,” Otunga says. “He walked up to us and said, ‘Smells like money.’ That’s when we knew we nailed it.”

David Otunga’s full breakdown offers never-before-heard insight into the most explosive debut of WWE’s modern era. Watch the complete story now on his YouTube channel.