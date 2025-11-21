CM Punk would like to wrestle at Wrigley Field, Jade Cargill training with Ricky Staints (photo), Bellas note

– CM Punk (via his appearance on mostly sports) on One Place he like to have a Wrestling Event at”

“Wrigley Field. Wrestle at Wrigley Field. I’m putting that one out into the universe right now. The executives at Wrigley are chomping at the bit, they want a WWE show. The problem with it, and I’ll throw Major League Baseball under the bus, is that they won’t release the schedule until they want to so we can’t get a jumpstart and look at dates and stuff like that. Yes, Wrigley hosts concerts in the summertime, but they won’t give us a big enough head start to figure out dates. That’s why I was kinda rooting for the Dodgers to win the World Series to solidify a lockout in 2027. I’m 100% selfish, if there’s no baseball in 2027, it means I’m selling out Wrigley Field. I’ve sold out every place in Chicago with a roof so I’ve gotta go to these outdoor places. Wrigley to me is church, it’s got a little bit of wrestling history, there was some matches there. I’m looking forward to that, that’s what I have to conquer in Chicago.”

– Jade Cargill and Ricky Saints training together:

– The Bella Twins turns 42 today.