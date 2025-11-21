CM Punk on the differences between the WWE locker rooms, Dom on his new neck tattoos

CM Punk shares the differences between the locker room during his original run and now.

“We all make more money now, which is [thumbs up]… My pay check [in my original run] was always predicated on how many people were in the building, so I was driven towards ticket sales and the business of it. And when you’re in the main events, you got paid more money.

“Now everyone is just kind of on salary. I think that’s good and bad. It’s good for the boys. But also I feel there’s not the same ambition, you know?

“I always wanted to be in the main event because it got me more money… Now I don’t care if I’m the opening match, because I’m still going to make the same. I can shower and watch the show now.”

– Dominik Mysterio discusses his new neck tattoos he gotten.

“It’s part of the Aztec calendar with my uncle’s mask in the middle. It’s like two-thirds of the way done… It was a terrible decision… ‘cause the pain — and once you do it, you can’t just go like, ‘Okay, I’m done. I’m not going to finish it.’

The finished product is going to go down here more, so it’s bothering me already that it’s unfinished. But I’m a sicko. The neck hurt either way. It’s just — it all hurts.”

