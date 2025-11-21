11/20/25 TNA Impact Recap

– Mike Santana cuts a promo:

I had everything in my hand & it was taken away/ Frankie Kazarian, don’t get to comfortable with that championship. Cause its coming home to Papi. Before I get to you Frankie, I have a message for those NXT Guys. I’m going to pick each and everyone of you one by one. I give you fair warning.

THE BATTLES I FOUGHT WITHIN MYSELF THIS WEEK, WON’T BE FOR NOTHING… THIS ONE IS PERSONAL.

THIS ONE IS FOR ME.

pic.twitter.com/BHWbgQ5Iyb — Mike SANTANA (@Santana_Proud) November 21, 2025

– Santino is taking a call when Frankie Kazarian interrupts. Calling him a stooge anddemands a written apology due to the fact he was being blamed for the attacks(when he had nothing to do with it). JDC walks in and Frankie Kazarian continues to insult including his wife which JDC told Kazarian to leave her out of it. If anything why doesn’t he put his title up? Kazarian states what has JDC done to earn a title shot? Santino comes up with an idea, if JDC beats Eric Young, he gets a title shot against Kazarian. Kazarian is not thrilled at all.

– Dani Luna defeats Indi Hartwell, Rosemary and Myla Grace. She hits Indi with a chain to get the win. She will face the winner of the 2nd fatal four way in 2 weeks for a title shot of theTNA Knockouts championship.

– Eric Young wants his goons to spread the message the cleanse is coming. Gia Miller meets with him to get his thoughts on his match with JDC. EY believes Santino is ruining Impact. He is trying to keep EY out of the title picture because if EY wins he gets a pat on the back, but if JDC wins he becomes number 1 contender for the TNA Championship. He says he will beat JDC and the cleanse is coming and there’s nothing you can do about it.

– Mance Warner defeats Matt Cardona. He hit the Pay Window to get the win.

– Mr. Stone, Lexis King, Brooks Jenson, Charlie Dempsey, Lorenzo Stacks, Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont send a message to Impact. They mock Nic Nemeth and Mike Santana for hurting them. Lorenzo apologizes to Santino because he wasn’t supposed to be there.

.@MrStoneWWE leads the fray as @WWENXT sends a message loud and clear. WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/M3AVp8iuNH Get 1 month FREE of TNA+ with code FINAL25

Subscribe NOW: https://t.co/UCGu4PGEus pic.twitter.com/k9KJ5oyXtj — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 21, 2025

– Matt Cardona wants a rematch against Mance Warner in a Street Fight match when Impact goes to El Paso.

– John Skylar defeats Myron Reed. Myron had a pin and then John Hotch pulls Skylar’s foot to help him get the win.

– AJ Francis is upset that Rich Swain loss to Leon Slater and then hugged him afterwards. Rich said as a 20 year veteran it was a respect thing. AJ says he lost with and L when he should have won the X Division Championship. Rich Swain says Leon has IT. AJ says he’s the future and Leon shows up and gets in AJ’s face. Leon says he has respect for Rich, but not AJ. AJ said he’s lucky he wasn’t born in the 90’s because he would have got his A** whooped. Leon tells him to try him and AJ says be careful what you wish for.

– Xia Brookside defeats Victoria Crawford, Judy Threat, and Killer Kelly. She hit a Brooksie Bomb on Kelly for the win. She will face off with Dani Luna in 2 weeks to determine the number 1 contender for the TNA Knockout championship.

– The Elegance Brand is looking for a Mr. Elegance. They’re doing a blind date questionare. Ash recognizes the 1st voice gets excited and takes him off screen. She comes back and says he’s disqualified and he’s covered in lipstick then he says there was nothing elegant about that. The 2nd contestant gets booted immediately and the 3rd gets mocked and booted.

– JDC defeats Eric Young. He hit a leg drop from the top rope and got the pin. He will get a Title Shot against Frankie Kazarian at TNA Final Resolution.