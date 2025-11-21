11/20/25 MLW x Don Gato Tequila results

Venue: Charleston Music Hall

Location: Charleston, South Carolina

– Scarlett Bordeaux defeated Isla Dawn

– MLW World Tag Team Title Match:

Skyscrapers versus Good Brothers ends with Skyscrapers getting DQ’d and ending the match. The referee couldn’t get control and Dijak shoves the ref. The two teams continue brawling all the way to the parking lot.

– Diego Hill defeated Stigma and Okumura in a lightning match.

– El Galeon Fantasma defeated Los Panthers, Los Felinos, and Los Atlantis in Don Gato’s Gauntlet match.

– Shotzi Blackheart defeated Priscilla Kelly

– Templario defeated Guerrero Maya Jr. and Ikuro Kwon to retain the MLW World Middleweight Championship. Templario got some assistance from Don Gato to secure the victory.

– Mads Krule Krugger defeated Brock Anderson to retain the MLW World Championship. The Anderson tried to get Brock the Championship but Krugger was too much.

– Mistico defeated Volador Jr via submission to win the 2025 Opera Cup.

– Killer Kross defeated Matt Riddle in the main event via submission. Kross hit a rear naked choke and forced Riddle to tap.