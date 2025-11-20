WWE News and Notes

– Triple H has posted the official promo poster for the men’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series:

– Logan Paul comments on The Undertaker getting his own WWE YouTube channel:

I’m tired of these outsiders thinking they can just become YouTubers https://t.co/I6LX8DcvBp — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) November 20, 2025

– CM Punk pic with the portrait Becky Lynch put her face photo:

– On November 22nd at Alianzas AAA Tour, Natalya & Faby Apache will face against Flammer & La Hiedra:

Natalya y Faby Apache vs. Flammer y La Hiedra en Ciudad de México 22 de noviembre, Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera: Gira #AlianzasAAA pic.twitter.com/slXjN5948n — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 20, 2025