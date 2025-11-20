Tony Khan says ‘Shockwave’ probably won’t happen, CM Punk’s post Raw promo (video)

Tony Khan says ‘Shockwave’ probably won’t happen, credits and praises NWA and Billy Corgan …

During his most recent appearance on The Ariel Hawani Show, Tony Khan provided some context on the ‘Shockwave’ rumors. Khan said he spoke with Billy Corgan and said he probably won’t use ‘Shockwave’ because NWA had done ‘Shockwave’ in the past. Khan went into detail with Hawani:

“I’m probably not going to do it,” Tony Khan admitted. “I had a really nice talk with Billy and Billy Corgan, who owns NWA. And I like Billy, and even before I became a wrestling promoter, I had met him. I think he’s just a great artist, and I like him.

“So when I talked to him on the phone, I said, if that’s a show that you might do again, because NWA had done a Shockwave — I guess Pride had done it before that, but then NWA had done a Shockwave, which I didn’t know at the time when we filed it. And then I talked to him and said, if that’s something you want to do and you did it first, then you can do that. That’s fine. And he said, Oh, that’s great. I appreciate that. So that was nice.”

(Source: The Ariel Hawani Show)

