Tony Khan on his conversations with Britt Baker, possibility of Killer Kross joining AEW

– Tony Khan once again emphasized how positive his recent conversations with Britt Baker have been, making it clear that he sees her return to AEW as both likely and important for the company. He stressed that timing is everything, saying “I’m still looking for the right time with Britt” and reaffirmed his enthusiasm by noting he “would love to have her back in AEW.”

Khan expressed strong confidence that Baker will eventually return, stating “Britt is going to be back, I really believe, in AEW and I hope soon.” However, he also underlined that her comeback must happen under the right conditions for everyone involved. Above all, he highlighted her well-being as the priority, explaining that “It has to be the right situation for her and everyone involved. I want to make sure she’s 100%, and that’s important to me.”

– Tony Khan discussed the possibility of Killer Kross joining AEW, noting that he hasn’t spoken to him in years. He said, “I like Killer Kross. It’d be interesting at some point to talk to him again, it’s been a long time since I’ve talked to Killer Kross.” Khan praised Kross’s talent, calling him “tremendous” and remarked on the surprise that WWE didn’t re-sign him. He also highlighted that “Darby said he had a great experience with him,” and concluded that it would be “definitely worth reconnecting.”

(Source: The Ariel Helwani Show)