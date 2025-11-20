Tony Khan on his bring young stars in AEW

Tony Khan Calls Kyle Fletcher, Toni Storm and MJF as AEW’s bright young stars that are thriving right now in the business

“Kyle Fletcher’s a TNT Champion at a very young age doing incredible things. People forget because Timeless Toni Storm is somebody whose persona has been around for many, many decades. But Timeless Toni Storm is still a very young woman herself.

There’s a lot of great young stars coming up in AEW and Ring of Honor that are really impressive young wrestlers at young ages. We’ve had some really great champions that have been in their 20s, and MJF’s a great example of that — somebody that came in and succeeded at the highest level and continues to, and MJF in his 20s.

So right now, we’ve got all the top young stars that are thriving, but also a lot of top veterans. But we also have a lot of young stars that are veterans — MJF, Kyle Fletcher, Timeless Toni storm, all young wrestlers who’ve been doing it for a long time.”

(source: Adam’s Apple)