TKO and DoorDash announce partnership for both WWE and UFC

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. and DoorDash today announced an official partnership that will connect fans to custom integrations and experiences across WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment, and UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization.

DoorDash will have a prominent presence across WWE’s and UFC’s most high-profile moments and platforms, including live events and broadcasts, and will also leverage the massive presence WWE has across social media and digital by collaborating on original content featuring WWE Superstars.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome DoorDash to the TKO family,” said Sana Shuaib, Senior Vice President, Partnership Marketing & Digital, TKO Global Partnerships. “Our partnership will deliver first-of-its-kind integrations, content, and experiences, and unlock even more opportunities connecting families to the exciting entertainment of WWE and fight fans to the world of UFC.”

“We’re proud to join forces with TKO, a company setting new standards for engaging fans through WWE and UFC,” said Ariel Gambardella, Head of Brand Partnerships at DoorDash. “At DoorDash, we’re all about connecting people to what they love, whether that’s their favorite meal, moment, or match, and together with TKO, we’ll create new ways for fans to experience the thrill of live sports and entertainment.”

WWE and UFC are two of the world’s most iconic brands. Together, they represent a sports marketing juggernaut that provides best-in-class brands, like DoorDash, with unparalleled engagement with a world-wide diverse audience made up of the most hard-to-reach demos at the intersection of sports, entertainment, and culture.

WWE and UFC have massive global popularity, collectively serving more than one billion young and diverse fans across more than 210 countries and territories, with 49 percent of the fanbase falling in the “young adult” age demographic (18-34). Equally appealing to brand partners is the high degree of interest among the female demographic, as females comprise nearly 40 percent each of the respective UFC and WWE fan bases.

DoorDash will collaborate with WWE and UFC to create custom engagement opportunities with this highly coveted audience, leveraging multiple platforms. Among the highlights, DoorDash will be a Presenting Partner of a future WWE Premium Live Event and will feature multiple branded touch points from the promotional lead up to the in-broadcast action.

Similar to WWE, UFC will showcase DoorDash within a selection of its biggest events and premier content, including DoorDash serving as a Presenting Partner for a 2026 UFC numbered event. In addition, UFC will offer DoorDash the flexibility to integrate UFC talent throughout its marketing efforts, providing a stage for select UFC athletes and personalities to serve as ambassadors. DoorDash will also have an evergreen presence within UFC’s massive digital ecosystem, including @UFC on Facebook, X, and Instagram, providing opportunities to continually engage with fans.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996