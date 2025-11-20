Thunder Rosa on why she hasn’t been able to reunite with Toni Storm, Continental Classic update

– Thunder Rosa opened up about why she hasn’t been able to reunite with Toni Storm in AEW, making it clear that the decision isn’t in her hands. She explained that “unfortunately, it’s not up to me… I just work there.” Rosa said she simply shows up, does her job, and is grateful for the opportunity, but she can’t control creative decisions.

She admitted she wanted to reunite with Storm, but it’s not possible at the moment because of her physical condition. As she put it, “given the circumstances right now, I can’t be in the ring.” Because of that, others have had to move forward without her, which she understands.

Rosa emphasized that her well-being must come first, stressing that “my health is super important for the rest of my career.”

(Source: Masks Mats & Mayhem)

– Tony Khan states that the Continental Classic participants will be announced early next week. He promises that this is going to be a great Continental Classic

(Source: AEW Full Gear media call)