Ricky Steamboat says AEW is a ‘first class operation’ (video)

Ricky Steamboat says AEW is a ‘first class operation’, sees how Tony Khan does a lot for talent:

“First class operation, I think. I know Tony Khan does a lot for the boys,

— When I first talked to Tony a few years back, he said that he wanted to do the wrestlers like the way his dad does football players. And that is with any kind of retirement plans or hospitalization coverage and stuff like that.

Just talking to a few of the wrestlers backstage and they say, ‘Yeah, he takes care of us.’ It’s real good.”

(source: Interview with Bill Apter)