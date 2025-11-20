Notes on Saraya, Frankie Kazarian, and Mercedes Mone

– Saraya hasn’t wrestled since October 2024, having taken a year off to pursue other ventures—including the launch of her Rulebreakers Podcast and focus on herself. Speaking recently, Saraya confirmed she has officially caught the wrestling bug again after finding a renewed love and passion for the sport. She stated she plans to get back into training in January. Her goal is clear: if she returns, she wants to be at the top of her game, wrestling better than she was back in NXT. She even noted that Nattie wants her to train at the Dungeon! Saraya is currently a free agent, and she believes the percentage of her returning to the ring is “a lot higher now.” The wrestling world is watching where she lands next.

(source: Toronto Sun)

Eddie Guerrero is what every professional wrestler should aspire to be. Heart, athleticism, authenticity, drive and passion. Honored to be representing @ThisIsTNA as World Champion in El Paso paying my respects to one of the very best to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/rzHEWaAYVD — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) November 20, 2025