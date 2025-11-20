Nick Hogan sparks speculation about a potential wrestling career

Nick Hogan has sparked speculation about a potential wrestling career after recently sharing a photo of himself in a ring with NWA World Television Champion Bryan Idol. Shortly after posting the picture, he addressed the chatter by saying “You never know, man. It’s in the blood. So, you never know.”

Nick explained that he’s “always loved the business” and that being around the wrestling environment makes him feel even closer to his father, Hulk Hogan. He added that the wrestling world truly feels like a family to him, so staying in contact with wrestlers and industry executives is nothing out of the ordinary.

As for his physical condition, Nick said he’s in good shape, though he didn’t specify why he’s been putting extra focus on his fitness — leaving the door open to further speculation about whether he might eventually step into the ring.

