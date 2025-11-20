Nathan Frazer on CM Punk’s basketball skills (video), Tay Melo tweets about Anna Jay

– Tay Melo comments following TayJay’s elimination from the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship tournament in the opening round.

Tonight was hard.

When the world shut down during Covid, Anna and I used to talk about one day competing for these tag belts. Five years later, that dream finally became real… and losing in the first round hurts in a way that’s hard to explain.

We believed in this moment so much. We poured so much of ourselves into this team, into growing together, into giving everything every time we stepped in the ring.

Sometimes things don’t go the way you hoped ,even when your heart is all in.

It is what it is.

But I’m grateful for everyone who’s been on this journey with us and for all the love you’ve shown.

Thank you for caring as much as we did.

I love you @annajay___

– Nathan Frazer posted:

