More WWE News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
396

Becky Lynch via X:

Kelani Jordan says she and Carmelo Hayes are planning to get married at the end of 2026, according to TV Insider.

IYO SKY posted:

WWE superstars trying to balance a quarter on a lemon.

Solo Sikoa kept the change, and Bron Breakker had the time of his life.

– You can meet Rey Mysterio in San Digeo:

– William Regal tweeted:

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here