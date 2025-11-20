More WWE News and Notes

– Becky Lynch via X:

Adam “Paranoid” Pearce (Worst GM in the HISTORY of the WWE) knows I have a great case against him, “Moody” Maxxine and “Absolute Joke” AJ. Instead of taking ACCOUNTABILITY he sends me a fake number?!? IS THIS THE TYPE OF LEADERSHIP THE WWE UNIVERSE WANTS RUNNING MONDAY NIGHT… pic.twitter.com/7xLAevnmek — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 20, 2025

– Kelani Jordan says she and Carmelo Hayes are planning to get married at the end of 2026, according to TV Insider.

– IYO SKY posted:

This was way harder than it looks!! https://t.co/G1AIDNkb1m — IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) November 20, 2025

WWE superstars trying to balance a quarter on a lemon.

Solo Sikoa kept the change, and Bron Breakker had the time of his life.

– You can meet Rey Mysterio in San Digeo:

– William Regal tweeted:

I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Mani from the Stone Roses. He and they were a huge influence to British music. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. Rest well. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) November 20, 2025