Matt Cardona and Nic Nemeth notes

– Matt Cardona pushed back on criticism from fans who mocked or questioned his WWE return as Zack Ryder. He made it clear that the negativity doesn’t affect him, explaining that “anybody who is commenting like that… they’re not a real fan.” Cardona said that true supporters understood the moment and were excited for him, noting that “anyone who is a fan of Zack Ryder, Matt Cardona… they got it, they were happy for me.” As for detractors still complaining about the move, Cardona dismissed their opinions entirely, stating that “anybody who’s bitching and moaning… it doesn’t matter because they’re not a fan.”

(Source: Notsam Wrestling)

– Nic Nemeth says WWE higher ups told him not to sell finishes so great all the time or else he would be doing it that way for the rest of his career.

(Source: Off The Ropes)

