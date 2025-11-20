Major League Wrestling Moves Headquarters to Charleston, SC

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

League plants long-term roots in the Lowcountry as it debuts its first-ever event in the city tonight with Don Gato Tequila

CHARLESTON, SC–Nov. 20, 2025–Major League Wrestling (MLW), one of the fastest-growing wrestling companies in the world, today announced that it is officially relocating its league headquarters to Charleston, South Carolina. The move marks a major investment in the Lowcountry’s creative economy and the return of a major wrestling league base to the Southeast, long regarded as the sport’s heartland.

MLW’s announcement arrives the same morning the league makes its long-awaited Charleston debut: MLW x Don Gato Tequila: Lucha de los Muertos, airing live tonight at 8 PM ET on beIN Sports and streaming live on YouTube.

“This is more than an office move, we’re planting roots,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “The South is where the soul of wrestling lives. Charleston has a unique blend of old-school quality, creativity, hospitality, and grit. It is a perfect match for MLW’s identity and future.”

Bauer added, “Charleston takes wrestling seriously. Here, it’s part of the culture and the rhythm of the South. This city knows how to tell stories, how to throw a show, and how to make people feel something. That’s exactly what MLW brings every time our wrestlers hit the ring.”

A Strategic Shift Toward Authenticity & Regional Identity

MLW’s Charleston headquarters will serve as the league’s creative hub, production base, and launchpad for all future initiatives, supporting a long-term strategic vision to restore regional flavor to modern wrestling.

The company has become known for presenting wrestling as a combat sport, not corporate “sports entertainment,” blending classic Southern wrestling with Mexican lucha libre, Japanese strong style, UFC-level fighters, and global talent partnerships, including CMLL and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

“Wrestling used to have a distinct tone depending on where you tuned in,” Bauer said. “Memphis wasn’t New York. We want to bring that spirit back: authentic, local, rooted in place.”

Economic & Cultural Impact on Charleston

MLW’s relocation represents a significant entertainment investment in the Lowcountry and is expected to generate measurable tourism and recurring national exposure.

Fans regularly travel from around the world for MLW events, with attendees from Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia already arriving for tonight’s show. Their presence supports Charleston’s hotels, restaurants, retail, and nightlife.

MLW events will be broadcast from Charleston across beIN SPORTS and viewed in over 60 countries, spotlighting the city to a global audience.

“Charleston’s booming business sector, creative culture, and hospitality make it an ideal home for a growing entertainment company,” Bauer said.



A Return to Wrestling in Downtown Charleston

Tonight’s event also marks a milestone moment for the city: it has been more than three decades since downtown Charleston last hosted a major professional wrestling event. MLW’s arrival begins a new era.

The MLW x Don Gato Live Wrestling Special on tonight is nearing a sellout, with additional Charleston events set to be announced in the coming days. Plans are already underway for the league’s next major 2026 event, solidifying Charleston as a regular stop and production hub for MLW specials.