Khan addresses the idea of airing the Punk/Perry footage from AEW All, Punk/Reigns after Raw (video)

– Tony Khan addressed the idea of airing the CM Punk/Jack Perry footage from AEW All In on Dynamite, reflecting on the situation and its impact. He acknowledged the footage was significant, saying, “I think the tape spoke for itself, and I think that I didn’t agree with how it happened, and obviously it was a major part of why things were no longer able to continue with us.” Despite his wish to maintain collaboration, he admitted that reconciliation wasn’t possible: “I wanted to find a way for everybody to be able to work together, and that didn’t work, and that’s okay.” Khan noted that he had hoped to continue working with the talent when starting Collision, but the circumstances prevented it. Ultimately, he highlighted the positive state of the company now: “It seems like everybody’s happier and doing better right now. I know in AEW right now, everybody’s really happy, and it feels like this is the best the locker room’s been since the Jacksonville lockdown days.”

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show

