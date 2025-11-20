Bliss confirms Flair is back on her Survivor Series WarGames team (video), Smackdown’s viewership

– Alexa Bliss confirms Charlotte Flair is back on her WWE Survivor Series WarGames team, but she’s only doing it for their friendship and she still has trust issues with Rhea Ripley:

Alexa Bliss confirms Charlotte Flair is back on her WWE Survivor Series WarGames team, but she's only doing it for their friendship and she still has trust issues with Rhea Ripleypic.twitter.com/akZoMbEDv2 — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) November 20, 2025

– The November 14th Smackdown averaged 1,158,000 viewers; 0.27 P18-49 rating.

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid