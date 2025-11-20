Bliss confirms Flair is back on her Survivor Series WarGames team (video), Smackdown’s viewership

Alexa Bliss confirms Charlotte Flair is back on her WWE Survivor Series WarGames team, but she’s only doing it for their friendship and she still has trust issues with Rhea Ripley:

– The November 14th Smackdown averaged 1,158,000 viewers; 0.27 P18-49 rating.

