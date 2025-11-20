AEW News and Notes

– Tony Khan is asked about having so many title belts in AEW:

He spoke about the importance of their television hours. He says between Dynamite, Collision, ROH and PPVs, they want as many stakes as possible & AEW has grown and expanded, and their championships have too as well.

– Khan says Kris Statlander has proven herself as one of the top stars in AEW, and believes she’s now the top woman.

(Source: AEW Full Gear media call)

– Khan says he would love it if Chris Jericho wrapped up his career in AEW

“We love having Chris in AEW, and I would say that absolutely, I would love it if Chris’ final matches eventually — whenever Chris someday would want to hang it up — were in AEW. But I also don’t think Chris is really near that point.

He’s had a great run with us. He continues to be a big part of AEW, and I love Chris. In and out of the ring.”

(Source: Adam’s Apple)

– Anna Jay’s AEW contract is believed to be expiring in the next few months, and it’s unclear if any negotiations have started. She enjoys teaming with Tay Melo but is open to exploring free agency if it benefits her career.

(Source: Fightful)