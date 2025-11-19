WWE News and Notes

– Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of former WWE NXT wrestler Knuckles Madsen. Masden’s ex-wife Amanda Penny has been charged as an accomplice to first- degree murder, whilst her partner Michael Hogue has been charged with first-degree murder.

– CM Punk giving a shoutout to NYC’s new mayor, Zohran Mamdani:

– Pre-sale starts now for Elimination Chamber in Chicago:

PASSCODE: WWETIX

– PWInsider confirms WWE has signed University of Nebraska Athletics star Meghan Walker to a deal for the NXT brand.