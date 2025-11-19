WWE News and Notes

– Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of former WWE NXT wrestler Knuckles Madsen. Masden’s ex-wife Amanda Penny has been charged as an accomplice to first- degree murder, whilst her partner Michael Hogue has been charged with first-degree murder.
– CM Punk giving a shoutout to NYC’s new mayor, Zohran Mamdani:
CM Punk giving a shoutout to NYC’s new mayor, Zohran Mamdani ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DzwpD76nOX
— Teffo (@Teffo_01) November 19, 2025
– Pre-sale starts now for Elimination Chamber in Chicago:
PASSCODE: WWETIX
– PWInsider confirms WWE has signed University of Nebraska Athletics star Meghan Walker to a deal for the NXT brand.
#wwe pic.twitter.com/02OdUj7Gn3
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) November 20, 2025
RIP Kevin Nikel. Murdered only three days after the divorce was finalized.