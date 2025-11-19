WWE News and Notes

– Becky Lynch posted:

My lawyer also says in his 30 years of experience working on the most high profile cases you can imagine, he’s never seen such a gross injustice and that this is the most obvious case of corruption he’s ever seen. I’ll be holding MY INTERCONTINENTAL TITLE again very soon, once… https://t.co/EMqViVKfEY pic.twitter.com/2ao9UH47BL — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 18, 2025

– Seth Rollins at MSG:

FAKE SETH ROLLINS IS AT MSG WITH A CAST ON HIS ARM LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO (BigLpWrestling) #NXTGoldRush pic.twitter.com/YqdEU4mkbQ — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) November 19, 2025

– David Otunga comments on whether John Cena was “humble” individual when they worked together:

“You want the real answer? No. I mean, come on. He’s John Cena. I’m gonna be honest with you.

“Yes, he is that (humble), but like, he’s not gonna be that way with me, with the boys in the locker room. With general people, oh yeah, of course, he’s humble.

“But, you know, he’s got a different swagger to him being John Cena, 16-time World Champion. That he’s earned.

“Don’t take this out of context – he earned the right to not have to be humble around us in the locker room.

“But in general, yeah, of course, he’s still a nice, humble guy. But he would never be that way to us in the locker room.”

(source: All Axxess Entertainment)

