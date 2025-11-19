WWE News and Notes

Becky Lynch posted:

Seth Rollins at MSG:

David Otunga comments on whether John Cena was “humble” individual when they worked together:

“You want the real answer? No. I mean, come on. He’s John Cena. I’m gonna be honest with you.
“Yes, he is that (humble), but like, he’s not gonna be that way with me, with the boys in the locker room. With general people, oh yeah, of course, he’s humble.

“But, you know, he’s got a different swagger to him being John Cena, 16-time World Champion. That he’s earned.
“Don’t take this out of context – he earned the right to not have to be humble around us in the locker room.
“But in general, yeah, of course, he’s still a nice, humble guy. But he would never be that way to us in the locker room.”

(source: All Axxess Entertainment)

Nikki Bella and Dolph Ziggler at RAW:

