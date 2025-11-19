Tony Khan on the photo of Rhodes, Punk, Cargill and Saints with their WWE championships

Tony Khan on the photo of Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Jade Cargill and Ricky Saints with their WWE championships:

“I saw that, and I think AEW’s having a great year. I think AEW’s in a fantastic place. I think the roster right now is delivering great shows and I’m really proud of what AEW’s doing right now.

“It did make me smile, because it reminded me of Double Or Nothing 2020, the first pandemic pay-per-view.

“We put on this great pay-per-view, and Cody won the TNT Title and Mox retained the AEW World Title vs the late great Mr Brodie Lee – may he rest in peace.

“After Double Or Nothing 2020, Cody and Mox took a photo. I thought it was interesting. It just reminded me. I remember the photo that Cody and Mox took in that moment. I think I took it on my phone.

“I have relationships with all four of them and they’re very different. I could talk for two hours about each of the four of them and why I like them and why I thought they were great in AEW, and we could talk about all their matches, or I could talk about how much I like them all as people.

“But, you know, they’re all not wrestling in AEW anymore. To be completely honest, that photo made me think of Double Or Nothing 2020 and being there in Jacksonville and taking that photo on my phone and remembering that night, and thinking, ‘Man, it’s crazy how five-and-a-half years have flown by.'”

(source: Ariel Helwani Show)