Tony Khan on criticism from wrestling pundits, Adam Copeland possibly facing John Cena

– Ariel Helwani suggested that many longtime wrestling figures and pundits seem to have an “ax to grind with AEW.” Tony Khan acknowledged this but pointed out that AEW’s weekly shows drive consistent engagement for fans. He also praised Eric Bischoff’s career, noting that “what Eric created with WCW and his podcast career is great” and highlighting his experience “running a wrestling company, and working with WB.” Khan expressed respect for Eric’s perspective, adding that when he was younger, he too had been critical of WCW’s decisions, emphasizing that “plenty of people in wrestling had vocal opinions of Eric and he’s free to have those vocal opinions about others.”

– Khan addressed rumors about Adam Copeland potentially facing John Cena in WWE. He emphasized, “Never say never in wrestling, because I would imagine they could always extend [John Cena’s] date past the end of the year.” However, he clarified that Adam “is going to be here with us through the year.” Khan praised Copeland’s role in AEW, saying, “Adam Copeland is a huge part of AEW, and I have so much respect for him. I really, really like Adam a lot, and I’m glad to have him here.” Even with Copeland filming elsewhere, Khan stressed, “Even though he’s away filming, he’s still with us and will continue to be.”

(Source: The Ariel Helwani Show)