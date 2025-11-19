Tony Khan addresses the ongoing situation involving Andrade, AEW ticket prices (video)

– Tony Khan emphasized his commitment to keeping AEW ticket prices accessible for fans. He explained, “I’m cognizant of what people are saying and their pricing… From the very beginning of AEW… I always wanted there to be tickets in that range of $20 to $30 for fans to be able to get into the TV shows every week.” He highlighted that AEW’s pricing model has remained consistently lower than WWE’s, noting, “The get-in price is usually pretty fair compared to the competition. It’s always lower. The ringside seats are more expensive than the highest tier, but they’re still more affordable than our competition.” Khan stressed that maintaining affordability is a priority, saying, “I hope they always will. I’ll try to keep that affordable pricing… making sure that families and friends can go to the show.”

– Khan addressed the ongoing situation involving Andrade, making it clear that he holds the former AEW star in extremely high regard. Khan emphasized that their working relationship ended positively, noting that “I think the world of Andrade, I had a great experience with him, and he left on the best of terms.” He also expressed genuine excitement about Andrade’s recent one-night appearance, saying he was “thrilled to see him again.”

Khan made it clear that AEW’s door remains open, stating that “anytime he’s free — whenever that is — he is absolutely always welcome.” While acknowledging that Andrade’s status is “interesting” and something he plans to monitor closely, he reinforced his admiration by adding that “I absolutely think the world of Andrade El Idolo.”

(Source: The Ariel Helwani Show)