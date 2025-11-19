Orange Cassidy on Stevie Richards/Logan Paul claim, Matt Cardona note

– Orange Cassidy dismisses the claim from Stevie Richards that Logan Paul is better than everyone in AEW:

“They’re saying that Logan Paul’s better than the entire AEW roster? That’s… I think Logan Paul is good. I think he’s doing very well for his limited experience and stuff — you get angry at people like that that just kind of go in and just do it, make it look great effortlessly.

But, he’s not better than the AEW roster. I mean, that’s like another counter programming word.”

(Source: Interview w/ Adrian “HeavyWeight” Hernandez)

– Matt Cardona revealed that he has “given WWE the rights temporarily” to use his likeness for merchandise. He confirmed signing an agreement allowing WWE to produce items such as action figures or trading cards, saying, “Could there be a Mattel figure? Could there be a Topps card? It’s really up to them.”

(Source: Major Wrestling Figure Podcast)