Meet The “Elegant Elvs” on December 7th

TNA press release:

Meet The “Elegant Elves” on Sunday, December 7 When TNA Wrestling Presents “Family Fun Day” At The El Paso County Coliseum

Pre-Show Photos With The Three Knockouts From The Elegance Brand – Ash, Heather and M – To Benefit El Paso Children’s Hospital

TNA Wrestling has added new interactive elements to “Family Fun Day” on Sunday, December 7 at the El Paso County Coliseum – to benefit El Paso Children’s Hospital.

Fans can get their photos before the show with The Elegant Elves, aka, Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance and M By Elegance for a minimum donation – with all funds donated to El Paso Children’s Hospital.

TNA Wrestling stars Mike Santana and Tessa Blanchard visited El Paso Children’s Hospital last spring and some of the then-patients will be attending the TNA Wrestling live events in El Paso on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, December 5-7.

The Elegant Elves will, naturally, be dressed festively in their holiday finest and available for photo-ops from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. There also will be limited-edition, numbered Elegant Elves 8×10 Photos Autographed by all three wrestlers.

The one-of-a-kind holiday garb worn by Ash, Heather and M at Family Fun Day will be autographed and sold on TNA’s eBay page.

All proceeds from the Autographed Elegant Elves 8x10s AND the Elegant Elves outfits, each also numbered 1/1, will be donated to El Paso Children’s Hospital.

TNA’s Family Fun Day on Sunday, December 7 at the El Paso County Coliseum features multiple free activities, starting at 12noon, including face painting, photos inside a TNA Photo Booth, photo-ops with “TNA Santa & Mrs. Claus” and more.

TNA’s Family Fun Day coincides with the annual TNA Toy Drive, which will be held all three days in El Paso (December 5-7). Fans attending the action-packed pro wrestling shows in El Paso are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy. Former TNA Wrestling World Champion Mike Santana will make the formal presentation of all collected toys to Operation H.O.P.E. on Monday, December 8, at 11am local time inside the El Paso County Coliseum.

Operation H.O.P.E. (Helping Other People Endure) is an El Paso-based non-profit founded by Angel Gomez whose mission is to help people in El Paso, Las Cruces and the surrounding areas of Texas and New Mexico who are enduring difficult times. Operation H.O.P.E. provides hope and help in meeting basic needs that will make a difference in people’s lives.

A four-pack of tickets for the Sunday afternoon Family Fun Day show, which will be taped for future episodes of iMPACT! On AXS TV, is $99 which includes all taxes and fees.

Doors to the venue open at 1p.m. and in-ring action starts at 2 p.m.

All the TNA stars will be in El Paso, including Jeff & Matt Hardy, Nic & Ryan Nemeth, Mike Santana, Moose, AJ Francis, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Brian Myers, Mustafa Ali, Leon Slater and Knockouts such as Indi Hartwell, Tessa Blanchard, Alisha Edwards, Tasha Steelz and all members of the Elegance Brand.

For tickets to TNA Wrestling in El Paso (December 5-7), go to tnawrestling.com OR

https://www.ticketmaster.com/tna-wrestling-tickets/artist/1008830