Maxxine Dupri reflects on winning the IC title, CM Punk on his WWE World Championship run

– CM Punk reflected on his WWE World Championship run, expressing a deep sense of fulfillment and perspective. He described his experience as “tremendous. Literally having the time of my life” and emphasized that being back in WWE has allowed him to enjoy the moment fully. Speaking about the championship itself, Punk said it was “an unexpected treat” and noted that his age and maturity have given him a new perspective, explaining, “I feel like I get it now… the weight of this [title], it isn’t so heavy but I have more of an understanding now.” He also acknowledged the fleeting nature of the role, saying, “I know some day this is all going to be over, so I’m really just enjoying it.”

(Source: WGN 9 News)

– CM Punk footage from the Blackhawks NHL game last night:

CM Punk footage from the Blackhawks game tonight ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SMZPMSKgSW — Teffo (@Teffo_01) November 19, 2025