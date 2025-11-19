Kris Statlander on her painful experience landing on a bed of nails during AEW Blood & Guts

Kris Statlander reflected on her painful experience landing on a bed of nails during AEW Blood & Guts, describing the moment as both surprising and legitimately injurious.

She said the initial impact was startling, noting, “Oh, I’m on a bed of nails at this point.” When she briefly rested her head, she immediately realized the danger, recalling, “Well, there’s a nail in the back of my head. Let me pick my head up.”

Statlander tried to settle herself, but the pain kept reminding her of the situation: “Nope, what are you doing? There’s a nail in your head right now.” She emphasized that the spot was far from a stunt with safe spacing, pushing back on online claims that beds of nails don’t puncture skin when they’re densely packed.

According to her, “The nails are not that close together. These nails are in my back right now.”

To silence skeptics, she shared a photo of the damage, explaining that while there is a physics-based version of the bed of nails that reduces injury, “This is not that… Those nails were in my back. They were in my head. I am scarred up right now from it.”

(Source: The Mask Man Show)