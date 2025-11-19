Khan says the door is open for Adam Cole to remain part of AEW in non-wrestling roles

Tony Khan on Adam Cole’s latest status saying that he's not sure about his in-ring return but will make sure Adam stays in the AEW family. Sending nothing but love to the guy. ❤️ (via Ariel Helwani show)

Tony Khan expressed both admiration and concern regarding Adam Cole’s future in AEW. He highlighted his personal connection with Cole, saying, “Adam Cole, I love so much, and I think Adam Cole is such a great wrestler, but also he’s a really good friend.” Khan reflected on the difficult moment when Cole informed him he wasn’t feeling well on the morning of All In: Texas, emphasizing how challenging it was, “It was very, very hard when I got the phone call… that Adam Cole was not feeling well.”

He praised Cole’s achievements in 2025, noting his rise to the TNT Championship and describing it as “a great comeback story.” At the same time, Khan underscored the importance of Cole’s health, stating that any potential return to wrestling would require the right conditions and safety considerations: “Anything involving head injuries or serious injuries, I always want to look at it and evaluate. Does this make sense, and is there an opportunity to do this safely…?”

Khan left the door open for Cole to remain part of AEW in non-wrestling roles, pointing to his previous work as a commentator and show host, noting, “When he’s ready, there’s always a role in AEW for him… He could be involved in a lot of things.” He also acknowledged the possibility of Cole returning to wrestling if circumstances were right: “If he ever did want to wrestle again, and it was the right situation… I think that it could make a lot of sense.”

(Source: The Ariel Helwani Show)