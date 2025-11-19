JBL reflects on the possibility of his character turning babyface, Ron Simmons after the tag team

– WWE Hall of Famer JBL reflected on the possibility of his character turning babyface, saying, “He could have been a face easily I believe. No doubt about it.” He explained that maintaining JBL as a heel required constant effort: “We had to work very hard to keep it heel at one point.” JBL recalled advice from Vince McMahon, who often instructed him before promos: “Do not be entertaining. Just be a heel,” warning that too much charisma could turn any heel into a babyface: “If you’re entertaining for too long, any old heel becomes a babyface.” Ultimately, JBL acknowledged, “I think JBL could have been a babyface very easy… I never wanted to be a babyface.”

– JBL reflected on why he and Ron Simmons never had a major feud after their tag team days, emphasizing friendship and timing. He said, “No, never discussed… We didn’t have a desire really at the end to wrestle each other in an angle.”

JBL noted that Simmons was older and physically worn from football and wrestling: “Ron’s I think six years older than me… He’s got a fake hip now.” He praised their bond, saying their friendship extended beyond the ring: “One of the reasons [Ron] wrestled probably longer than he should have… we were having so much fun.” JBL also credited Simmons for helping his career: “He did the best thing for me… he made me before he left and gave me all that equity that he had in himself.” Ultimately, JBL explained that timing and circumstances made a feud impractical: “Maybe if we had done that in the mid 90s, it’d have been different… Ron’s kind of ready to get out of the ring completely.”

(Source: Something To Wrestle with John Layfield)