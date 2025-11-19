Dwayne Johnson to be honored at the 2026 American Black Film Festival

Variety is reporting in an exclusive story that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be honored at the 8th American Black Film Festival in February 2026.

The most electrifying man in sports entertainment will receive the Entertainment Icon Award.

“Dwayne Johnson is the very definition of an entertainment icon,” said Nice Crowds co-CEOs and presidents Jeff Friday and Nicole Friday. “From his trailblazing career in sports entertainment to his extraordinary success in film and television, he has become one of the most influential and beloved figures in global culture. His journey embodies the power of perseverance, authenticity, and charisma — values that reflect the spirit of ABFF. We are thrilled to honor him with this year’s Entertainment Icon Award and to celebrate his incredible contributions to the world of entertainment.”

The event will be held at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Monday, February 16.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online