Dominik Mysterio reviews Stephen A. Smith’s top 5 wrestlers of all time, talks Cena and Rhodes (video)

Dominik Mysterio removed Goldberg and The Rock from Stephen A Smith’s top 5 wrestlers of all time list, replacing them with Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

“We’re taking this list and making it DIRTY”

Dominik Mysterio reacts to @stephenasmith's top 5 wrestlers of all time pic.twitter.com/1HAaRLhUwV — First Take (@FirstTake) November 18, 2025

Mysterio on Cody Rhodes saying he’s the future of the WWE

"Cody's like that big brother. … You want that stamp of approval from him. It's really cool to hear that from him." Dominik Mysterio on Cody Rhodes saying he's the future of the WWE pic.twitter.com/MYoB1GypAW — First Take (@FirstTake) November 18, 2025

Mysterio is ready for John Cena ahead of his match against him at Survivor Series

"It's a huge blessing for me to be able to get three out of his last four matches in the WWE. … I'm excited to put the final nail in his coffin." Dominik Mysterio is ready for John Cena ahead of his match against him at Survivor Series pic.twitter.com/dT8Rg1dYOd — First Take (@FirstTake) November 18, 2025