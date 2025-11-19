Dominik Mysterio reviews Stephen A. Smith’s top 5 wrestlers of all time, talks Cena and Rhodes (video)

Steve Gerweck
Dominik Mysterio removed Goldberg and The Rock from Stephen A Smith’s top 5 wrestlers of all time list, replacing them with Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

“We’re taking this list and making it DIRTY”

Mysterio on Cody Rhodes saying he’s the future of the WWE

Mysterio is ready for John Cena ahead of his match against him at Survivor Series

