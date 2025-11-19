CM Punk: “The champions used to get paid more than anyone, not anymore”

Cm Punk talks about the difference in eras from when he debuted till now: “The Champions used to get paid more than anyone, NOT anymore” (Mostly Sports) pic.twitter.com/hzbLQtmZpY — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) November 19, 2025

CM Punk reflected on how WWE’s pay structure has changed over the years, noting both positives and negatives. He said, “The business has radically changed… It’s such a radically different place,” explaining that in the past, championship titles were tied to higher pay, which motivated wrestlers to aim for main events. Now, he explained, “We all make more money now, which, thumbs up… now everyone’s just kind of on salary.” While he acknowledged this is good for wrestlers, he also felt it reduces competitive drive: “I always wanted to be in the main event because… it got me more money. And now, I don’t care if I’m the opening match, because I’m still gonna make the same.”

(Source: Mostly Sports With Mark Titus and Brandon Walker)