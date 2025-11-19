CJ Perry reveals that she is pregnant, indy wrestler on her experience meeting Natalya

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
164
Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

CJ Perry has revealed on social media that she is pregnant. Congratulations to her and Rusev:

– Mat veteran Vicki Venuta posted the following on X after meeting Natalya:


Got the chance to meet Natalya yesterday, and I just have to say how incredible she truly is. She stayed an hour and a half past her scheduled time, still smiling, still giving every single person her full attention. Even when she had to rush out, she made sure everyone felt seen and appreciated.

Her work ethic, kindness, and love for this business are on another level. Women like her set the standard for what it means to be a true professional. Grateful I got the moment, even if I didn’t get to tell her all this in person. Thank you Nattie! @NatbyNature

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here