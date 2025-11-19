CJ Perry reveals that she is pregnant, indy wrestler on her experience meeting Natalya

– CJ Perry has revealed on social media that she is pregnant. Congratulations to her and Rusev:

– Mat veteran Vicki Venuta posted the following on X after meeting Natalya:

Got the chance to meet Natalya yesterday, and I just have to say how incredible she truly is. She stayed an hour and a half past her scheduled time, still smiling, still giving every single person her full attention. Even when she had to rush out, she made sure everyone felt seen… pic.twitter.com/mCzlXqyfSn — ᐯIᑕIOᑌSᐯIᑕKIᐯEᑎᑌTO (@vicious_vicki_) November 19, 2025



Her work ethic, kindness, and love for this business are on another level. Women like her set the standard for what it means to be a true professional. Grateful I got the moment, even if I didn’t get to tell her all this in person. Thank you Nattie! @NatbyNature

2025 was a year.

A year of proving it.

A year of grinding, fighting, and earning my spot among the best — and being recognized in the 2025 PWI Women’s 250 is something I don’t take lightly. And this journey — especially 2025 — speaks for itself: ⚔️ WWE Tryout (2019)… pic.twitter.com/AUb2ubTQjr — ᐯIᑕIOᑌSᐯIᑕKIᐯEᑎᑌTO (@vicious_vicki_) November 11, 2025